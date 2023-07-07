Chance for storms continues during the weekend, peaking Sunday

Humidity remains through the weekend

Scattered showers Saturday, but Sunday has potential for severe storms

Slight break from the rain early next week

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll continue to see shower and thunderstorm possibilities through the weekend.

On Saturday, a lingering front will bring scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. These storms will be slow-moving, so there is a risk for isolated flooding. Because of the storm chances, temperatures will be muted compared to Friday, but the added humidity will make it feel warmer. Get outside early before it gets too hot!

Isolated and scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon. (WDBJ)

The most likely area of storms is toward Central Virginia. (WDBJ)

The best chance for rain and storms will be Sunday afternoon as another cold front moves through. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (yellow shade) for areas east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. The main threat is damaging winds. Also depending on how fast the storms move we could witness isolated flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center forecasts a severe risk of thunderstorms east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. (WDBJ)

Scattered showers will begin in the morning hours on Sunday, and the possibility of severe storms increases in the afternoon. Also, temperatures look to be cooler with highs forecast in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. This could end the nearly week-long streak of 90-degree days we’ve experienced since last week.

After some light morning showers Sunday, storms pick up in the afternoon. (WDBJ)

Even with cooler temperatures in the forecast it will still be humid this weekend! But there’s finally some relief on the horizon... Sunday’s cold front will bring drier air behind it, giving us a break from the mugginess early next week.

There will be less humid conditions following the cold front next week. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

For Monday we may have a few storms hanging on in the morning, but high pressure starts to build into the area clearing things out by the afternoon.

Expect drier conditions for both Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be the best days to get outside. After a few days in the 80s, the 90s will be back by mid-week.

The next four days will get gradually drier following a cold front. (WDBJ)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics remain quiet for now.

