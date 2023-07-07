Danville Public Schools receive $50 million in construction grant funds

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Schools are being upgraded due to to the 1% sales tax increase that passed two years ago.

Now, additional schools in Danville will get to see renovations after receiving nearly $50 million in construction grants from the Virginia Board of Education.

Construction is currently underway for a new school on the G.L.H Johnson Elementary School campus called Arnett Hills that will accommodate around 800 students.

GLH Johnson will be used to host students while other schools are being renovated.

“New environments help lift morale,” said Dr. Angela Hairston, Superintendent for Danville Public Schools. “So, this new school project will put us right there at one of the most innovative elementary schools in the state. We know there’s new housing and new apartment complexes that are going up in our community, so we need to be prepared for that enrollment increase.”

The grant from the Virginia Department of Education on top of the 1% sales tax increase will bring the total in construction funds to $200 million.

That means Woodberry Hills and Forest Hills Elementary schools will see renovations sooner than later.

“Forest Hills is 80 years old. 50 and 60 year old schools take time. We did have to waitlist some of our projects because of the cost of construction. It escalated quite a bit since the passing of the 1% sales tax. So the approximately $50 million will enable us to get started on those projects,” added Dr. Hairston.

George Washington High School will also see major renovations like a new 2,500 seat gym, a new entrance for heightened security, and much more.

John M. Langston will soon see a facelift to become the new home of Galileo Magnet High School, a middle school STEM program and administrative offices.

“We’re excited for the children because the Galileo campus has been somewhat restricted. We hold about 250 students at best and we will be able to grow the Galileo program to over 400 students. The middle school feeder program for stem will give more choice to our community. So, we’re excited for a historical campus such as the John Langston campus in its ability to support so many programs,” said Dr. Hairston.

They expect the second level of George Washington High School to be complete this summer.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.