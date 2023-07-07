Dozens of lacrosse goalies sharpen skills in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than three decades, young lacrosse goalies have come to Salem to improve their technique in front of the net.

Friday morning, the clinic led by Roanoke College’s men’s lacrosse coach Bill Pilat wrapped up, and campers and coaches share what it means to grow their skills, and their sport.

“We have this three day camp with goalies from all over the country,” Coach Pilat begins. “We have boys goalies and girls goalies, and it’s very specific, kind of like a pitchers camp or a quarterback camp. We work on the skills that the goalie need to do their job in the in the goal, stopping shots, leading the defense. We also cover the mental aspects too of how to deal with giving up goals and how to bounce back.”

Coach Pilat leads the Maroons men’s lacrosse team and has been putting on the goalie camp for boys and girls from 10 to 18 for 31 years.

This year, there were about 60 boys and more than 30 girls participating.

“The drills are really nice to have,” says 16-year-old camper Liam Halloran of Grayslake, Illinois.

“Just being on a field getting the practice the hands and footwork is enough to just make you 100 times better as a goalie. I’d say just the fundamentals take up a good 60, 70% of what you learn in goal.”

“I feel like I have more endurance from like goalie games,” adds 12-year-old Tasman Schaewecker of Poquoson, Virginia. “I have probably faster reflexes to from all the stations that we’ve been doing.”

Players also strengthen their character over the course of the clinic.

“The one thing we talk a lot about what the goal is, is having good sportsmanship, making sure they’re a good teammate, making sure they’re a good role model,” continues Coach Pilat.

For him, developing the talents of young goalies is his way of giving back to the sport he loves.

“My favorite thing and the reason that keeps me coming back is I love to see the kids learning and getting more confident and better at their skills. If they’re more confident, they have more fun. That’s one thing we talked about at the beginning. We’re going to give you drills and techniques to make you more confident and, subsequently, they’re going to have more fun and I love seeing that.”

