Former professional football player Vic Hall to host Youth Developmental Football Camp

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former professional football player Vic “Do it all” Hall will be hosting a youth developmental camp at Gretna High School.

Vic Hall is a Gretna local who played football for UVA and is now a college football coach.

Hall along with WeUpNow Gaming will host a football camp for ages 5 to 13 at Gretna High School on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

The kids will get to learn and hear from other professional athletes as well as enjoy food, music and giveaways.

“We definitely want kids to come and have fun,” said Brandon Turner, Owner of WeUpNow Gaming. “But for us, it’s about sharing that information, sharing that knowledge, sharing that wisdom. We want to make sure that kids get a lot of this event and make sure they grow as the athletes that they’re going to eventually become.”

The camp is free and walk ins are accepted.

They are also hosting a Content Creator’s Brunch at the Artist Way Café on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from that event will go to the Gretna High School football team.

