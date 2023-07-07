Former William Fleming employee arrested on indecent liberties charge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former William Fleming employee has been arrested on two charges including Indecent Liberties against a child under the age of 15.

Warren Craft was also charged with Carnal Knowledge.

The Roanoke City Police Department says they were notified by Child Protective Services of allegations of sexual abuse between a Roanoke City Public Schools employee and a juvenile student.

CPS personnel advised that the reported abuse occurred between November 2021 and January 2022 and identified the employee as Warren A. Craft Jr. Detectives in the Special Victims Unit investigated the claims of abuse and discovered evidence that substantiated those claims.

Craft met with detectives on July 6 at the Roanoke City Police Department and was taken into custody without incident. He was then released on a $5,000 secured bond.

A spokesperson for Roanoke City Public School told WDBJ7 that Craft isn’t under contract with RCPS.

Roanoke City Public Schools sent an email to the William Fleming High School families and staff Thursday afternoon, that email can be found below:

William Fleming High School Families,

We are writing to inform you that the Roanoke City Police Department (RCPD) has charged and arrested a school employee for crimes committed against a student.

While we are limited in what we can say due to the police investigation, we have promised you transparency; therefore, we want to make you aware that:

All individuals named in this investigation have been contacted.

School and division administrators are providing the RCPD and the Commonwealth’s Attorney with the information needed for the investigation.

The employee has been on leave since the allegations were made.

The employee’s employment status will be determined pending the results of the investigation.

Roanoke City Public Schools and William Fleming High School take the safety and well-being of our students seriously and it is our top priority. Prior to employment, all applicants are vetted through a rigorous process of background checks and reviews. Continuous training and attention to student safety and well-being is an ongoing focus in RCPS.

As educators, we are entrusted with the well-being of the children in our care every day. We do not take this responsibility lightly. We are dedicated to supporting our students and our William Fleming community in any way we can and encourage students in need of counseling to reach out to their school counselor or to call Carilion Connect at (540) 981.8181 for immediate assistance.

Thank you for your support of William Fleming High School.

Roanoke City Public Schools.

