Governor Glenn Youngkin listens to Roanoke Valley parent concerns over children’s safety on social media

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Salem on Friday to encourage parents to be more involved with their children’s activity on social media apps.

Social media is a growing concern among parents in the Roanoke Valley. Dozens gathered at the Salem Public Library to hear what state leaders had to say about what they’re doing to keep children safe.

“There is a real need for us to engage in our kid’s lives,” Governor Youngkin told parents.

Governor Youngkin, Senator David Suetterlein and Ashley Sutterlein want parents across the Commonwealth to know what kids are doing on their phones. It’s part of the ‘Parents Matter initiative workshops Governor Youngkin hosts throughout the state.

“They [parents] do need some help in order to see through the chaos and I believe that we can deliver that,” Governor Youngkin said. “We did pass some important legislation this year that empowers parents, the 24 hour notice of bullying in schools was a really important piece of legislation.”

Parents at the workshop brought up concerns on how social media is impacting children’s mental health. Leaders are dedicating $660 million from the state budget into building up the mental health infrastructure.

“We have got to continue to move forward and provide the capacity and the resources to address the behavioral health pandemic,” Governor Youngkin said.

One mother from Botetourt County says talking about kid’s safety on the internet is an ongoing discussion.

“It is hard to stay involved, it’s exhausting,” Ashley Whitson said. “But you feel like you have to know what everybody is doing all the time.”

Anyone who couldn’t attend Friday’s session is encouraged to reach out to the state leaders with their concerns.

