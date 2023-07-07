Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Governor Glenn Youngkin plans to attend Salem Fair on its closing weekend

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will be coming to Salem on Friday afternoon. Governor Youngkin’s press secretary confirmed to WDBJ7 the governor will plan to visit the Salem Fair while he is in Southwest Virginia.

The 35th annual fair wraps up this weekend so if you haven’t made it out this summer season, this is your last chance to go.

This year, Salem fair organizers made some changes for safety reasons. Anyone under the age of 18 has to be with an adult over the age of 25 while on the fairgrounds.

Just like last year, there will be metal detectors when you enter and you can only take a clear bag inside. Over the last two weeks, hundreds have been going to the fair each night.

Friday, July 7 is also WDBJ7 night at the Salem Fair. That means a wristband to go on the more than 40 different rides at the fair costs $23 before 6 p.m. and $29 until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Attacker sought after elderly woman attacked on Greenway
A cold front approaches the area today trigger a few showers and storms.
Increasing storm chances this weekend
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

A specialized Uber account that will allow teens to request their own rides and order food with...
Uber launches teen rider accounts in Roanoke
76-Cent Gas Sold Briefly in Altavista
76-Cent Gas Sold Briefly in Altavista
76 gas station customer celebration event
Altavista gas station celebrates customers by selling gas for 76 cents per gallon
Cocktail Classic to Benefit Veterans is Saturday
Cocktail Classic to benefit veterans is Saturday