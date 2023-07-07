Governor Glenn Youngkin plans to attend Salem Fair on its closing weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin will be coming to Salem on Friday afternoon. Governor Youngkin’s press secretary confirmed to WDBJ7 the governor will plan to visit the Salem Fair while he is in Southwest Virginia.

The 35th annual fair wraps up this weekend so if you haven’t made it out this summer season, this is your last chance to go.

This year, Salem fair organizers made some changes for safety reasons. Anyone under the age of 18 has to be with an adult over the age of 25 while on the fairgrounds.

Just like last year, there will be metal detectors when you enter and you can only take a clear bag inside. Over the last two weeks, hundreds have been going to the fair each night.

Friday, July 7 is also WDBJ7 night at the Salem Fair. That means a wristband to go on the more than 40 different rides at the fair costs $23 before 6 p.m. and $29 until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.