Harmful Algal Bloom Update; Smith Mountain Lake swimming advisory continues

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members were able to learn more information about harmful algal blooms in the Smith Mountain Lake water during a town hall on Thursday.

A Harmful Algal Bloom known as HAB is something Smith Mountain Lake Association Lake Quality Council Chair Kerri Green says they have never dealt with before.

“This year is the first time where it’s really gotten extensive and sustained over time,” said Green. “And at levels that are high enough to trigger that state advisory.”

The Virginia Department of Health says the first Algae was reported in 2020 and 2021. But was not harmful.

This year they received more reports. From June 2nd to June 9th, the department received 9 HAB reports. Lab results showing a high number of toxins caused the department to issue a swimming advisory as a precautionary action. Click here for a map of the advisory area.

“We have an active swimming advisory for the harmful algae bloom on the Blackwater river,” explained VDH Waterborne Hazards Program Coordinator Margaret Smigo. “That is from its confluence with the Roanoke River to its inundated waters up to essentially where it’s no longer a lake it becomes a stream again.”

To lift an advisory two consecutive clean samples need to be taken -and they need to be at least 10 days apart. Some samples are expected Friday that could potentially lift the advisory - but only in some areas.

“You may be seeing an update on the advisory that would impact the Black Water River from probably Giles creek to the mouth,” added Smigo.

Smigo explained HAB reports have lowered significantly and she says that’s a good sign. However, if the water in the advisory zone is ingested it could cause fever, headaches, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Green says the lake isn’t closed and you can still enjoy it.

“You’re able to boat, you’re able to swim outside of the advisory area and anywhere outside of the Blackwater River is perfectly fine to swim in,” said Green.

Experts say warm temperatures, sunlight, and nutrients drive HABs. One of the solutions is for residents around the lake to build buffer gardens.

“Resident also should be sure that their septic systems are functioning properly and that they regularly pump them,” explained Green.

The association says it’s working with Ferrum College to transform its water monitoring program. This would help detect and screen HABS quicker. But you can also help.

“If you see a funny-looking scum on the water at your house grab a sample put it in a clean glass jar, put it in the refrigerator, not the freezer, and then let the Smith Mountain Lake Association know that you have that sample,” added Green.

If you decide to pick up a sample yourself, remember to use gloves as a safety measure.

For more information about HABs, you can click here.

