Lynchburg Police looking for camera footage after shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for doorbell camera footage of a shooting incident Friday morning.

At 9:39 a.m. July 7, 2023, police were called about the discovery of cartridge casings and a vehicle that had been hit with gunfire in a parking lot in the 600 block of Wyndhurst Drive. Police also found a home had been hit with gunfire while a person was inside.

Police had been called to a nearby street about 2:30 a.m. about shots being fired, but they didn’t find any evidence there, and no injuries have been reported.

Police are asking for camera footage from the area that may show the shooting or anyone leaving the scene.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to contact Detective K. Smith at 434-455-6167 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

