Man arrested for Danville supermarket robbery

Christopher Harris mugshot
Christopher Harris mugshot(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 30-year-old Danville man has been arrested for a robbery at a Food Lion supermarket.

Christopher R. Harris was arrested by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in the City of Danville, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Virginia State Police and Danville Police Department. He is charged with Robbery, with additional charges pending, according to investigators.

Harris is being held in jail under no bond.

The robbery took place June 28 at a Food Lion store on U S Highway 29 in Danville.

