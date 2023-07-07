Man arrested for Danville supermarket robbery

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 30-year-old Danville man has been arrested for a robbery at a Food Lion supermarket.

Christopher R. Harris was arrested by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in the City of Danville, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Virginia State Police and Danville Police Department. He is charged with Robbery, with additional charges pending, according to investigators.

Harris is being held in jail under no bond.

The robbery took place June 28 at a Food Lion store on U S Highway 29 in Danville.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.