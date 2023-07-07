Man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes

ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man arrested in 2022 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

25-year-old Dakota Seymour was charged with Sodomy of a victim age of 13 or less, Child Pornography - Reproduce, Indecent Liberties with a child under the age of 15, and Producing Child Pornography of a child under the age of 15.

Deputies say they were notified about child pornography that had been uploaded onto the “Kik” app. It was later discovered that the location of the uploaded image was Dunlap Creek Road in Covington. Alleghany County Investigators executed search warrants on electronic devices, the electronic service provider, and at the residence on Dunlap Creek Road. At the conclusion of the investigation, charges were sought against Seymour and he was arrested.

September 27, 2022, Seymour pleaded guilty to Sodomy of a victim age 13 or less and Reproducing Child Pornography and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Seymour received 20 years on the Sodomy charge and 5 years on the Reproducing Child Pornography charge.

Seymour is still at the Alleghany Regional Jail but will eventually be handed over to the Department of Corrections.

