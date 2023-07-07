New mobile medical healthcare units coming to the Rockbridge area

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge Area Health Center recently acquired two new custom mobile units to bring health care into the rural areas of the community.

The two units specialize in medical and dental care and are available to the public.

The mobile dental unit will provide access to oral healthcare.

While, the medical unit provides wellness health services, lab testing, immunizations, and more.

Officials say the biggest benefit is that they are overcoming transportation barriers by making quality, affordable care accessible to the farthest reaches of the community.

“We have a number of older adults who can’t or don’t want to drive,” stated the Medical Director of Rockbridge Area Health Center, Michael Henry. “We are going to be able to get out to them, where they could either walk or take a short drive down to their city center where we see patients and take care of them. Either their medical needs, behavioral health needs, or their dental needs.”

Currently, the units deploy twice a week, but the center is hoping for four beginning next year.

“Our mission is to take care of and provide the best care for our patients in this area. And by doing that we can do it here or but we can do it just as well or sometimes better because we are in their backyard,” added Henry.

Medical and dental units will be in Goshen on Tuesday, July 11th, dental in Goshen on the 12th, and, medical will be in Glasgow on Thursday, the 13th.

