No one hurt as train wheels go off track in Montgomery County

(KKTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported from an incident involving the wheels of several train cars going off track Friday in the Elliston/Kumis area of Montgomery County, according to Norfolk Southern.

All cars remained upright, according to the railroad, with no spills.

Norfolk Southern says there has been some extra traffic near the train crossing, but the train will be back on the tracks and moving before the end of the day.

The incident is under investigation.

