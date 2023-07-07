Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke mayor responds to delay in reporting Greenway assault to public

Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says time for a thorough police investigation is the reason police waited four days to inform the public about an attack on the city’s Greenway.

Lea also told WDBJ7 he was not notified about it, either, until local media were asked for help getting the word out, and reminded us many city employees were out for the Independence Day holiday.

He says police do a good job and take things seriously.

About 9:10 a.m. July 2, 2023, police were called to a report of an assault near the 2.7 mile marker on the Lick Run Greenway, near Andrews Road NW. Officers met paramedics, who were helping a woman who had what appeared to be severe injuries from an assault. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, police say they have little information about the attacker and what led to the assault. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward if they were on the Lick Run Greenway Sunday morning between 8:00 and 9:00 and saw an elderly, white woman wearing a wide brimmed sun hat, glasses, a gray t-shirt, and light green shorts. Police want to know “if you saw anyone near her, interacting with her, or anything you felt was out of the ordinary for that area.”

When asked if the Greenway is still safe, Mayor Lea says he feels it is, and the city always works to keep it safe, with a renewed emphasis this week on bike patrols.

He adds this is the first such incident seen on the Roanoke Greenway, but as a precaution, people shouldn’t walk alone.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Attacker sought after elderly woman attacked on Greenway
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Showers and storms will be seen at times throughout the weekend.
Daily chance for storms continues during the weekend
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Laura Taubman performance
Laura Taubman Performs on Here @ Home
Here @ Home: Laura Taubman
Here @ Home: Laura Taubman
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy
The school hosted its first Fun Friday
Clifton Forge arts school hosts “Fun Friday”