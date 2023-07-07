Roanoke native returns for musical tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lara Taubman is returning to the Roanoke Valley for a series of performances this month.

The Roanoke native is now based out of New York City working as a songwriter and musician.

Taubman recently released a new album titled Ol’ Kentucky Light, and will playing pieces from that album and others during her run of shows.

You can watch her perform July 7, 6:30 pm at Sweet Donkey, July 8, 1:30 pm at The Floyd Country Store and July 9, 7:00 pm at The Spot on Kirk.

