Salem city manager announces retirement

Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro
Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro(City of Salem)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro has announced he is retiring from that position November 1, 2023 after serving in that capacity since 2019.

He has worked for the city more than 32 years.

“To be able to serve others while giving back to the community that helped raise me has been an extremely special and unique experience,” Taliaferro said. “I appreciate the opportunity to lead the city more than anyone will ever know.”

Taliaferro started working for the city in 1991 as a staff engineer and was named city engineer by City Manager Randy Smith in 1998. In 2000, he became assistant city manager under Forest Jones and Kevin Boggess.

“I learned a great deal from all three of them,” he said. “The main thing each one made clear is the importance of keeping Salem moving in a positive and productive direction that will make all of our citizens and visitors proud.”

