Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate

One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and two others were captured, officials in...
One suspect in an armed robbery spree was killed and two others were captured, officials in Columbus, Ohio, said.(WBNS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded, authorities said. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured.

The spree began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership in Whitehall, according to Whitehall Deputy Police Chief Dan Kelso. That suspect and two other men then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police.

The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Greg Bodker, the city’s assistant police chief, said the suspects then began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

One suspect wounded in the shootout was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer’s partner took him to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition. Authorities did not release the name of the officer, who has served on the Columbus force for less than five years.

Two other suspects who fled the shootout scene on foot were captured early Friday at a home in North Linden. Their names were not immediately released and authorities did not say if either man was injured in the pursuit or the shootout.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation, which investigates all shootings involving Columbus police that end in injury or death, will lead the investigation.

The pursuit, shootout and subsequent investigation prompted police to close several major roadways in the Columbus area for several hours, creating major traffic issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
Mugshots (L-R): Nicole Pennington, Matthew Pennington, Michael Sparks
Traffic stop leads to arrests on drug charges
Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Attacker sought after elderly woman attacked on Greenway
A cold front approaches the area today trigger a few showers and storms.
Increasing storm chances this weekend
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

A man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase across two counties in a stolen...
Hitchhiker stole car, drove it in police chase, man says
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June
Christopher Harris mugshot
Man arrested for Danville supermarket robbery
Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Florida