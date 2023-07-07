Birthdays
YOU-TH-1 Conference for kids set for Roanoke

You-TH-1 Conference
You-TH-1 Conference(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New Harvest Family Worship Center in Roanoke is putting on a conference for kids age 11 and up.

The You-TH-1 Conference is set for July 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Villa Heights Baptist Church on Challenger Avenue NE in Roanoke.

Several of the people involved stopped by 7@four to tell us what it’s all about, including Event Coordinator Angela Buckner, Keynote Speaker Eboni Harrington and Session Leader AJ Johnson.

Click here for more information.

Youth 1 Conference Flyer
Youth 1 Conference Flyer(New Harvest FYC)

