Crowds pack the Salem Fair during heat wave

A woman at the Salem Fair during heat wave.
A woman at the Salem Fair during heat wave.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Many rushed to the fair to enjoy it on Friday during the WDBJ7′s special night amid the heat wave.

Attending the Salem Fair is a family tradition for many in our hometowns.

“I was just telling our youngest son I remember pushing him in a stroller through the fair – he’s going to be 11 on Monday,” said Holli Mayberry.

The food and special moments shared with her family inspire Mayberry to visit the fair every year.

“The memories that I have with my kids like the first year that we came they had so much fun,” added Mayberry. “It’s really neat to see them as they grow wanna do more of the rides and they really do enjoy it.”

The Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter says attendance this year is up and the same as attendance before the pandemic.

“We’re equal to where we were in 2019-2021,” said Harveycutter. “So, we’re doing real well.”

Despite the hot temperatures.

“And it’s hot. It’s really really hot and we had a huge crowd last night,” added Harveycutter.

There are safety measures in place if someone is feeling sick from the heat.

“You know we’re having more heat-related emergencies than we’ve did before, but we have cooling stations. They can go to the civic center they can go in the annex room where we have benches and cool off. And if it gets bad Fire-EMS Salem Rescue Squad become involved,” explained Harveycutter.

Mayberry says the heat is the reason she waited until the evening to join the festivities.

“Plus the fair is so much more fun when it’s getting dark and we just lucked out because it was overcast when we got here,” said Mayberry. “So, it’s not as bad. But we’ve been here when it’s really hot.”

Don’t forget Sunday is the last day you can enjoy the fair.

