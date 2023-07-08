Detectives on the hunt for Martinsville bank robber

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a teller at a bank Saturday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. July 8, 2023, the man walked into the Woodforest National Bank inside a Walmart store on Commonwealth Boulevard and handed a note to a teller, demanding cash, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis. The robber walked from the bank after getting cash.

Witness descriptions of the man indicated he was white and wearing a gray shirt and black pants, with long hair and glasses, but surveillance video taken after the robbery indicates the hair was a wig and the glasses were fake, according to Davis. The robber was seen in another store buying a hat, shirt and shoes.

Davis says the man was taken to the Walmart by a white woman in a gray GMC truck; she is also being sought.

