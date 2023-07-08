Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Detectives on the hunt for Martinsville bank robber

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a teller at a bank Saturday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. July 8, 2023, the man walked into the Woodforest National Bank inside a Walmart store on Commonwealth Boulevard and handed a note to a teller, demanding cash, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis. The robber walked from the bank after getting cash.

Witness descriptions of the man indicated he was white and wearing a gray shirt and black pants, with long hair and glasses, but surveillance video taken after the robbery indicates the hair was a wig and the glasses were fake, according to Davis. The robber was seen in another store buying a hat, shirt and shoes.

Davis says the man was taken to the Walmart by a white woman in a gray GMC truck; she is also being sought.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Roanoke City Public Schools
Former William Fleming employee charged with indecent liberties against child
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
The Storm Prediction Center forecasts a severe risk of thunderstorms east of the Blue Ridge...
A few severe storms possible Sunday

Latest News

Benefit Motorcycle Ride Held for Injured 6-Year-Old
Benefit Motorcycle Ride Held for Injured 6-Year-Old
Budweiser Clydesdale Appears at City Market
Budweiser Clydesdale Appears at City Market
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama
Sheriff Speaks About Martinsville Bank Robbery-BTW21
Sheriff Speaks About Martinsville Bank Robbery-BTW21