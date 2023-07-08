Birthdays
WATCH: Four Henry County deputies suspended during inmate force investigation

Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis
Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis(Henry County VA Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/BTW21) - Four Henry County Sheriff’s deputies have been suspended until further notice during a “use of force” investigation, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

At a Friday night news conference (watch above), Davis said in the early morning hours of July 2, a man who had been arrested for being drunk in public was intoxicated and uncooperative while being processed into the Henry County Adult Detention Center, and wouldn’t get into his jail uniform.

Davis further said four deputies responded by using excessive force against the inmate, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, then released.

The deputies have been suspended without pay. No names have been released.

This incident took place shortly after Davis was sworn in as sheriff, and he says his actions are what he believes the public expects of a transparent law enforcement agency.

