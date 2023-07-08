New quake hits Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A magnitude 2.6 earthquake hit Carroll County Saturday morning, between Hillsville and Fancy Gap, at a depth of 3.9 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has not received reports of damage or other problems, according to a dispatcher.

The quake hit at 9:09 a.m. and was centered near a 2.7 quake Thursday, also in Carroll County.

