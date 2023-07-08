Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

New quake hits Carroll County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A magnitude 2.6 earthquake hit Carroll County Saturday morning, between Hillsville and Fancy Gap, at a depth of 3.9 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has not received reports of damage or other problems, according to a dispatcher.

The quake hit at 9:09 a.m. and was centered near a 2.7 quake Thursday, also in Carroll County.

Click here for more information from USGS.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Roanoke City Public Schools
Former William Fleming employee charged with indecent liberties against child
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
Showers and storms will be seen at times throughout the weekend.
Chance for storms continues during the weekend, peaking Sunday

Latest News

Generic police lights
Suspect detained in Amherst shooting
Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - July 8, 2023
July 8 Saturday Forecast
Birthdays and anniversaries for July 8, 2023