Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Suspect detained in Amherst shooting

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is being questioned for a shooting Friday afternoon in the Town of Amherst.

About 4:30 p.m. July 7, 2023, the Town of Amherst Police Department was called to the area of South Main Street and East Court Street, where officers were told someone had been shot. Amherst Police were joined by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Amherst County Public Safety, and one person was found with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Amherst Police determined the suspect was still on scene, and he was detained. No name has been released.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Captain Watts or Investigator Floyd at 434-946-9300.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Roanoke City Public Schools
Former William Fleming employee charged with indecent liberties against child
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure
Earthquake graphic
Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
Showers and storms will be seen at times throughout the weekend.
Chance for storms continues during the weekend, peaking Sunday

Latest News

New quake hits Carroll County
Saturday Mornin' Digital News Update - July 8, 2023
July 8 Saturday Forecast
Birthdays and anniversaries for July 8, 2023