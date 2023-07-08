Suspect detained in Amherst shooting

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is being questioned for a shooting Friday afternoon in the Town of Amherst.

About 4:30 p.m. July 7, 2023, the Town of Amherst Police Department was called to the area of South Main Street and East Court Street, where officers were told someone had been shot. Amherst Police were joined by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Amherst County Public Safety, and one person was found with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Amherst Police determined the suspect was still on scene, and he was detained. No name has been released.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Captain Watts or Investigator Floyd at 434-946-9300.

