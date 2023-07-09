1 hospitalized after Campbell County Crash
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters responded to car crash at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at Moore’s Country Store in Campbell County.
According to responders, heavy debris was scattered throughout the road and one truck remained in the median, resulting in a left lane closure of 460 East. The lane was reopened around 2 a.m.
One person was hospitalized and there are no other reported injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
