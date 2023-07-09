1 hospitalized after Campbell County Crash

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters responded to car crash at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at Moore’s Country Store in Campbell County.

According to responders, heavy debris was scattered throughout the road and one truck remained in the median, resulting in a left lane closure of 460 East. The lane was reopened around 2 a.m.

One person was hospitalized and there are no other reported injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.