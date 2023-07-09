Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

1 hospitalized after Campbell County Crash

Campbell County Crash
Campbell County Crash(Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters responded to car crash at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at Moore’s Country Store in Campbell County.

According to responders, heavy debris was scattered throughout the road and one truck remained in the median, resulting in a left lane closure of 460 East. The lane was reopened around 2 a.m.

One person was hospitalized and there are no other reported injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
New quake hits Carroll County
The ride raised $30,000 for Aubrey Scarletta's family
Benefit ride for six-year-old girl in Southwest Virginia raises $30,000
Zachary Walker mugshot
Suspect arrested for Amherst shooting

Latest News

No one hurt as train derails in Montgomery County
Police lights.
Brookneal man identified as victim in Halifax County crash
Police lights.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Craig County
Police lights.
Grundy man dies in Buchanan County crash