Budweiser Clydesdale makes appearance at Historic City Market downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales appeared at The Historic City Market Downtown Saturday.

The community took pictures alongside the symbol of quality and tradition.

Clydesdales make hundreds of appearances each year and travel around the country in support of their partnership with Folds of Honor.

Leaders say getting the community involved would bring attention to the mission of Fold of Honor.

“A portion of the city comes alongside us on our mission,” says Folds of Honor’s Diane Markle. “To be sure that we take care of the spouses of our military, what we always say is that we choose to meet sacrifice with hope. So, we honor their sacrifice by educating their legacy.”

P.A. Short donated $10,000 to the Folds of Honor to help with its scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.