Community comes together to celebrate birthday of 6-year-old shot to death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been two months since the killing of a 6-year-old boy and the family still has no answers.

The community hosted a celebration of what would have been his 7th birthday Saturday.

6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed in May while playing video games in his bedroom.

The Lynchburg community hosted a cookout birthday celebration to bring joy to Kingston’s loved ones.

“It’s a day-by-day thing, you know we take it day by day,” says Kingston’s grandmother, Quina Fowler.

“I would say we have like a really big support system. That’s pretty much what’s getting us by, along with therapy and counseling,” added Fowler. “As long as Shay is smiling, it makes everybody else smile; siblings, myself, family. We appreciate it.”

Family and friends had customized shirts with his initials and his favorite color blue was all around.

Kingston’s aunt reflects on the joyful moments she shared with her nephew.

“He would see me. Ay, ay, ay, can I see your phone,” exclaimed Adrianne Loving. “I mean that boy knew how to operate it better than I did, and he loved his games. He was just so sweet, so innocent.”

Attendees brought a teddy bear for local children’s organizations.

“On behalf of Kingston, we’re just going to donate them to another child who may need them as well,” stated Fowler.

Reverend Shawn Hyska says a celebration like this is needed to overcome sadness in the community.

“We wanted to honor Kingston’s life, to not have another memorial service in sadness,” said Hyska. “Even though it’s still a tragic ending of his life, but to have an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate his life and to have some type of joyful coming together.”

Kingston’s family is pleading for any information about the shooting.

“We are putting all of our faith in God that something comes out of this as far as justice for him,” added Fowler.

