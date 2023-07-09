Expecting morning showers and storms for Sunday

Showers and storms push west to east

Few severe storms possible Sunday

Trending drier to start the new workweek

SUNDAY

We’ll continue to see shower and thunderstorms pushing through our hometowns to start our Sunday as a cold front enters the region. Temperatures to begin are in the 60s and low 70s with muggy conditions. The good news is showers and storms won’t be with us all day!

After some light morning showers Sunday, storms pick up in the afternoon. (WDBJ)

The best chance for rain and storms will be during the first half of the day. Strong storms are possible to develop, but areas towards Southside may have a few severe-warned storms during the mid-afternoon hours (12-3PM). The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk (yellow shade) for some while most are included in the Marginal Risk (green shade).

A few severe storms are possible on Sunday. (WDBJ7)

If a severe-warned storms forms, the main threat would be damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

If a severe storm forms the main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds. (WDBJ7)

Majority of the precipitation we see in the morning hours will taper off during the afternoon and evening from west to east. (So NRV you will be dry before Southside).

Looks like our heat wave could be broken today as high temperatures will slightly drop a few degrees. We are forecasting highs mainly in the 80s.

A Heat Wave has been ongoing since July 2 as highs have continuously been in the 90s for Roanoke. (WDBJ7)

TONIGHT

Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s. Patchy fog will develop for some with mostly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK

For Monday, we may have a few showers and isolated storms hang on, but most will witness drier conditions. Temperatures will read near seasonable in the 80s. Also there’s finally some relief on the horizon from the humidity... Sunday’s cold front will bring drier air behind it, giving us a break from the mugginess early next week!

There will be less humid conditions following the cold front next week. (WDBJ)

Expect drier conditions for both Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be the best days to get outside, but the heat looks to build back in. Temperatures in the 90s return by Tuesday and linger into next weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics remain quiet for now. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out and this time we are calling all storm chaser enthusiasts! This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

