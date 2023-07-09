Martinsville Police investigate early morning homicide

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 2:25 a.m. a man was brought to SOVAH Martinsville Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by a private citizen.

Police say Nyjeon Dameae Brandon, age 20, died from his injures shortly after arriving to the hospital.

The investigation revealed Brandon was shot in the 300 block of Commonwealth Boulevard.

Police say he was a passenger in a car when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martinsville Police Department at (276) 403-5301 or at the Crimestoppers line at (276) 632-7463.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.