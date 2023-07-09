Birthdays
Nelson County community celebrates ‘Earl Hamner Jr. & Jimmy Fortune Day’

July 8 is dedicated to the writer and the musician.
July 8 is dedicated to the writer and the musician.(Nelson County Historical Society)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - July 8 was the first official celebration of ‘Earl Hamner Jr. and Jimmy Fortune Day’ in Nelson County.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors passed the resolution to dedicate a day to the writer and musician at the June 13 meeting. Statues of both Hamner Jr. and Fortune now stand at Oakland Museum.

More than 150 people attended Saturday morning’s celebration.

