Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Program helping people test well water

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Arizona's Family)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Household Water Quality Program is working to make sure the water you’re using at home is safe.

If you have a well, spring, or cistern, it may be time to check your water and see exactly what you are drinking.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is holding open registration for its 2nd Chance Water Testing event. The test will show iron, sodium, lead, and many other levels that could possibly be in your water.

“It’s important to check in periodically, we recommend every couple of years at a minimum. But it’s even more important if you have very young children in the house, or elderly folks living in the house that might be a little bit more susceptible to bacteria problems,” Carrie Swanson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
New quake hits Carroll County
The ride raised $30,000 for Aubrey Scarletta's family
Benefit ride for six-year-old girl in Southwest Virginia raises $30,000
Zachary Walker mugshot
Suspect arrested for Amherst shooting

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, July 9
Salem fair wraps up the season
Salem Fair wraps up
Cochran encourages everyone to be prepared for the worst and not wait for something terrible to...
In wake of Greenway attack: Protect yourself; “Be prepared and be aware”
Greenway Defense
Greenway Defense
Salem Fair Wrap-up
Salem Fair Wraps Up