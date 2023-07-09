Protect yourself: “Be prepared and be aware”

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members feel on edge after an elderly woman was attacked on the Greenway over the Fourth of July weekend.

Owner of Krav Maga Roanoke, Bryan Cochran says It’s better to have the knowledge to protect yourself and not have to use it, than not to be prepared in a potentially dangerous situation.

“You have to look at it as you’re not only protecting yourself. You’re protecting your loved ones, friends, and family,” says Cochran.

He says when someone approaches, use ‘Ask, Tell, and Make’.

“You ask them to leave you alone, but that doesn’t work, you tell them to leave you alone. That doesn’t work, you make them leave you alone,” explained Cochran.

“When you’re looking at self-defense training, learning to hit, kick, punch, elbow,” added Cochran. “That’s great, learning the scrapes but if you’re not learning prevention techniques first you have to learn, it’s how not to become a victim in the first place.”

Cochran says situational awareness is crucial to prevent an attack.

“Put your phone away. If you’re exercising on the Greenway, if you wear earbuds, just wear one. Don’t wear two, you want to hear what’s going on.” stated Cochran.

Avoiding eye contact, being timid or even wearing your hair in a ponytail can make you an easy target for a predator.

Cochran encourages everyone to be prepared for the worst and not wait for something terrible to strike.

“Find somewhere to train, seek out quality training, and train, train, train, and prepare. It’s that simple,” says Cochran.

For more information on self-defense classes, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.