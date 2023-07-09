Salem Fair wraps up

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair is wrapping up on Sunday after two weeks of entertainment.

The fair was filled with rides, animals, and carnival games for the community to enjoy.

Even through the rain, people poured onto the grounds to have their last bit of fun.

Salem Fair Manager, Carey Harveycutter says he hopes everyone enjoyed the time they spent at the fair and to come before it’s too late.

“They can come on the grounds,” says Harveycutter. “They can get rid of all the troubles in the world. Escape from the real world, come in here, eat a funnel cake, have some cotton candy, and some pizza, see some great entertainment, ride some rides.”

