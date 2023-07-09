Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Salem Fair wraps up

Salem fair wraps up the season
Salem fair wraps up the season(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair is wrapping up on Sunday after two weeks of entertainment.

The fair was filled with rides, animals, and carnival games for the community to enjoy.

Even through the rain, people poured onto the grounds to have their last bit of fun.

Salem Fair Manager, Carey Harveycutter says he hopes everyone enjoyed the time they spent at the fair and to come before it’s too late.

“They can come on the grounds,” says Harveycutter. “They can get rid of all the troubles in the world. Escape from the real world, come in here, eat a funnel cake, have some cotton candy, and some pizza, see some great entertainment, ride some rides.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
New quake hits Carroll County
The ride raised $30,000 for Aubrey Scarletta's family
Benefit ride for six-year-old girl in Southwest Virginia raises $30,000
Zachary Walker mugshot
Suspect arrested for Amherst shooting

Latest News

Cochran encourages everyone to be prepared for the worst and not wait for something terrible to...
Protect yourself: “Be prepared and be aware”
Greenway Defense
Greenway Defense
Salem Fair Wrap-up
Salem Fair Wrap-up
Full Forecast: Sunday afternoon update
Full Forecast: Sunday afternoon update