Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Affordable office spaces to be offered through United Way

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of Central Virginia is launching a Nonprofit Incubator Program to support area organizations.

There will be four incubator offices in the UWCV building at 100 Miller Park Square starting July 1st.

The spaces will be offered for a subsidized fee that will come with wi-fi, mentoring and networking, as well as the furnished office space.

For more information to register for the program, reach out to Kim Soerensen at 434-455-6901 or kim.soerensen@unitedwaycv.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
No injuries reported in Roanoke strip mall fire
Man shot to death in Martinsville; shooter sought
New quake hits Carroll County

Latest News

Here @ Home: YOVASO Arrive Alive
Here @ Home: YOVASO Arrive Alive
Here @ Home: United Way Incubator Program
Here @ Home: United Way Incubator Program
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 10, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for July 10, 2023
Greenway Defense
Greenway Defense