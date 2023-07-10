Affordable office spaces to be offered through United Way

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of Central Virginia is launching a Nonprofit Incubator Program to support area organizations.

There will be four incubator offices in the UWCV building at 100 Miller Park Square starting July 1st.

The spaces will be offered for a subsidized fee that will come with wi-fi, mentoring and networking, as well as the furnished office space.

For more information to register for the program, reach out to Kim Soerensen at 434-455-6901 or kim.soerensen@unitedwaycv.org.

