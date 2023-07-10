Birthdays
Armed robber steals tobacco from Lynchburg gas station

Lynchburg armed robber.
Lynchburg armed robber.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are searching for a man who robbed the Miles Market gas station.

Police say they were called on July 9, at around 2:30 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery at the Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue.

Witnesses say the armed robber, who was described as a black male wearing surgical gloves, walked into the store, showed a gun to the clerk, and demanded tobacco products.

The robber got away with an unknown amount of tobacco products.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Bond with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6161.

