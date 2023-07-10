Bent Mountain Library reopens after major renovation

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bent Mountain Library is open once again, and residents of the area say they are thrilled.

The library closed in December after a water pipe burst and caused major damage.

Monday afternoon, county leaders and members of the community gathered for a ribbon-cutting and a fresh look at the renovated space.

Helen Barrier is Co-President of the Bent Mountain Woman’s Club.

“With the school closing back in 2010, this has become the meeting place for this whole community young and old,” Barrier told WDBJ7. “It involves book clubs for adults. It involves amazing programming for kids, besides the checking out of books, materials, videos, and just a place to meet in this county.”

David Radford represents the Windsor Hills District on the Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors.

“It’s a hub. It’s a gathering place for our citizens up here, whether it’s to learn, to read or just gather and talk,” Radford said in an interview. “So it’s great.”

The Bent Mountain Center provided a temporary location during the overhaul.

Now the work is complete – offering new technology, furniture, paint, carpeting and a more spacious layout.

