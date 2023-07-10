Birthdays
The Fastest 40 football camp teaches technique, safety ahead of new season

Director Mark Harrison says the goal is to improve confidence and avoid injuries on the field.
Players perform drills during TF40 camp at William Fleming High School.
Players perform drills during TF40 camp at William Fleming High School.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, the official start of fall practice for the 2023 high school football season is just 17 days away.

But some players are already hard at work.

The Fastest 40 football camp is back at William Fleming High School this week, open to players ages 7 all the way up to incoming high school seniors.

Program director Mark Harrison says the goal is to teach fundamentals, technique and safety to improve performance and avoid injuries on the field.

Harrison says the most fulfilling part of the week is seeing young players gain confidence throughout their training.

“I like to see kids that are beginners to show toughness,” said Harrison. “Even kids that are sort of gun-shy start to get that grit, and I’ve seen it. That’s the backbone of TF40. I’ve got kids that came out here that were scared of their own shadow and now they’re getting DI scholarships. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. They come out of their shell and that’s what I get out of it, knowing that I had a part in that.”

The camp runs through Wednesday and Harrison says it’s not too late to sign up. For more information on the camp, call (540) 309-3934.

