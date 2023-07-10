Gas prices in Roanoke up slightly over the past month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 107.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.99 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 90 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today. The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 116.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

July 10, 2022: $4.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.66 per gallon)

July 10, 2021: $2.88 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.14 per gallon)

July 10, 2020: $1.95 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.20 per gallon)

July 10, 2019: $2.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.76 per gallon)

July 10, 2018: $2.53 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)

July 10, 2017: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.25 per gallon)

July 10, 2016: $2.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.23 per gallon)

July 10, 2015: $2.50 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.76 per gallon)

July 10, 2014: $3.32 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)

July 10, 2013: $3.23 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.50 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.23 per gallon, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.24 per gallon, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.35 per gallon, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30 per gallon.

“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes. Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.