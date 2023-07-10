Birthdays
Jazz in July coming to Salem

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jazz in July is coming to Longwood Park in Salem Saturday, July 15 from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase. Salem Catering will sell beer and wine, but patrons are not allowed to bring alcohol into the venue. No pets are allowed.

Curt Hunt with Salem Parks & Recreation stopped by 7@four with a preview.

Click here for more information.

7@four: Jazz in July
