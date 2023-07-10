Birthdays
Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad added to Panthers’ Hall of Honor

“Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Former Carolina Panthers Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad will be enshrined in the Panthers Hall of Honor, the team announced Monday.

The two will be recognized in a ceremony at halftime of the Oct. 29 home game against the Houston Texans, according to the Panthers.

Muhammad, a second-round pick in 1996, earned two Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro honors in 2004.

He’s second on all the Panthers’ major receiving charts, only behind Steve Smith.

Muhammad’s 860 career receptions are 27th all-time in the NFL, and his 11,438 receiving yards rank 33rd in league history, according to a news release.

He was twice named the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 1999 and 2008.

Peppers, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, went to nine Pro Bowls, was a six-time All-Pro, and earned two All-Decade honors for the 2000s and 2010s.

He’s the only player in league history with 150 or more sacks and 10 or more interceptions. He’s also second in league history with 51 forced fumbles, and his 82 pass deflections are the second-most for defensive ends since the stat has been tracked, beginning in 2000.

Peppers was the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2018 after he returned to his home-state team after stints with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement.

The addition of Muhammad and Peppers to the Hall of Honor brings the total to nine, according to the Panthers.

