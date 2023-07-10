Birthdays
Local students win statewide Arrive Alive campaign

Bedford County students win first in statewide Arrive Alive campaign. Courtsey: Kristen Borak
Bedford County students win first in statewide Arrive Alive campaign. Courtsey: Kristen Borak
By Kate Capodanno

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public School students earned statewide recognition for their campaign encouraging safety among teen drivers this summer.

Seventy-six high schools, middle schools, and youth groups across the commonwealth participated in the YOVASO Arrive Alive campaign, which focuses on reminding teens to buckle up and drive safely during the high-risk warm weather months in spring and summer.

The top winners were recognized with Bedford County’s Liberty High School and Forest Middle School taking home the top prize for their age divisions.

The participants joined Here @ Home to talk more about the importance of this initiative and their award-winning projects.

