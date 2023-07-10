Lynchburg man hospitalized after stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a Lynchburg man hospitalized Sunday night.

Officers responded to the an apartment on Belle Terre Drive around 9 p.m., and found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound to the back.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to police. The name of the victim has not been released.

No information about the attacker has been made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

