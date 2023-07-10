Man killed in Halifax County rollover
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died after a crash in Halifax County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 3:22 a.m. on Rt. 603, less than a mile north of Tower Lane, according to police.
A man was driving a Honda Pilot north on Rt. 603 when he drove off the left side of the road, went up an embankment, rolled over and hit a tree.
The man was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died the next day.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.