Martinsville and Henry County to host special joint meeting to determine revenue agreement

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors will host a special joint meeting on Tuesday.

They will consider changes to a 2007 revenue sharing agreement between the city and the county for Commonwealth Crossing Business Center (CCBC) and the Bryant Property.

The city is requesting that the agreement be split into two separate agreements since development at CCBC is moving faster than the Bryant Property.

“We realize because the Bryant property and CCBC were on different development phases, it would be practical to separate those two agreements o one is not holding back the other or causing issues with the ultimate goal of really getting revenue to the city of Martinsville faster,” said Dale Wagoner, County Administrator for Henry County.

It would also designate some of the tax revenue generated from Commonwealth Crossing to future marketing and recruiting for those lots over the next ten years.

“What this agreement does is it shows the commitment of both the city and the county that we are serious about economic development. We’re dedicating future revenue to that cause, and we’re not gonna let our foot off the gas. We want to be the community of choice for high paying, advanced manufacturing jobs.”

The mayor of Martinsville says this is the first step to growing together in the right direction after ending the reversion process.

“It’s showing Henry County citizens and Martinsville citizens that we’re coming together, we’re working on something, and this is going to be sustainable,” said L.C. Jones, Mayor of Martinsville. “We’re recognizing that Martinsville and Henry County has a huge opportunity southside of Virginia, and we want to be prepared when the wave of business comes our way. We want to be set up and ready to capitalize on it and provide jobs and housing for our communities.”

The meeting will take place at the Harvest Foundation on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. If approved, the agreement will to go to the Commission on Local Government for a final decision.

