No injuries reported in Roanoke strip mall fire

Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported in a fire that occurred at a strip mall in Roanoke County Monday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 1:56 a.m. to the 6400 block of Williamson Road, for a report of a structure fire at a business and found smoke and fire coming from the roof of one end of the strip mall.

The business located in the strip mall was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the fire was contained in approximately 25 minutes.

Three businesses next to the one where the fire occurred sustained smoke damage.

