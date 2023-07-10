Organizers happy with outcome of 2023 Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - From a lack of significant rain to a sitting governor enjoying the festivities, organizers of the 2023 Salem Fair say they are happy with how the 35th annual event went.

The 12-day fair wrapped up Sunday night.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this year’s fair in many ways,” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “The advance sale of tickets was up by more than 50 percent compared to last year, rain was never a factor this year, and even those four days of wildfire smoke (from Canada wildfires) couldn’t deter our loyal fairgoers.”

This year marked the first time in the 35-year history of the Salem Fair that a sitting governor took time to tour the midway, according to fair organizers. Glenn Youngkin visited with vendors, patrons and concessionaries on the final Friday night of the fair.

“We appreciate the Governor taking the time to validate our tourism efforts in Virginia’s Blue Ridge by generously spending some quality time with us,” Carey Harveycutter, Salem Fair Manager said. “We also appreciate the generosity of our fairgoers, who truly outdid themselves this year.”

More than 2,500 pairs of socks were donated at the gate for the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, according to organizers, and a record 4,723 pounds of food was collected for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry, a 1000-pound increase over 2022′s collection efforts. In addition, NW Ace Hardware stores will honor a yet-to-be-named non-profit with a donation based off the advance sales of the Megapass unlimited ride tickets.

Overall, fair officials say they are “extremely pleased” with attendance and the projected ride and concessions revenue generated over the 12 nights of the fair. The fair closed an hour earlier this year than last, at 10 p.m., and Salem Police leaders say they did not experience any major incidents on the fairgrounds.

The 2024 Salem Fair is set for July 3-14.

