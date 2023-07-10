Birthdays
Police continue to investigate Martinsville homicide

Commonwealth Blvd homicide
Commonwealth Blvd homicide(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police are continuing to investigate a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., 20-year-old Nyjeon Brandon was shot in the 300 block of Commonwealth Boulevard.

Brandon was taken to a hospital, where he died from gunshot wounds.

Police say the parties involved knew each other, and it was not a random act of violence. They are still developing suspects and processing evidence.

“There’s not much in that area,” said Robert Fincher, Chief of the Martinsville Police Department. “It’s businesses and it was just individuals who were driving through and just so happened to be driving to that area at the time. So, no residences or anything like that in that area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

