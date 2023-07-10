Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
No injuries reported in Roanoke strip mall fire
Man shot to death in Martinsville; shooter sought
New quake hits Carroll County

Latest News

Full Forecast: Monday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Monday Noon Update
Lynchburg armed robber.
Armed robber steals tobacco from Lynchburg gas station
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found