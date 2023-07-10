Preston Park Elementary School public hearing postponed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A public hearing and vote on plans for the new Preston Park Elementary School has been postponed until August.

The Roanoke Planning Commission was scheduled to hear from the public and vote on the proposal Monday afternoon.

But city and school planners have been at odds over some elements of the project, including the building’s distance from the street.

The school system asked for the delay.

Archie Freeman is the Chief Academic Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

“This gives us an opportunity to look at our plans, look at the zoning pieces, to work collaboratively with each and every party, all stakeholders including our parents,” Freeman told WDBJ7. “We want to have the input we want together, to do what’s in the best interests of students.”

According to Freeman, the delay in the public hearing and planning commission vote should not have an impact on the timeline of the project.

