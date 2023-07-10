Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Senior Alert issued for missing Alexandria man

Haileselassie Woldegeorgis, reported missing by VSP
Haileselassie Woldegeorgis, reported missing by VSP(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department as part of the search for a missing man.

Police are looking for Haileselassie Woldegeorgis, 63. He is Black, 5′ 8″ and 110 pounds with black eyes and no hair. He was last reported seen July 9, 2023 at 11 p.m. on North Howard Street in Alexandria. He may have been wearing a white and black striped shirt, green pants and black shoes.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 703-746-4444.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Nicole Robinette and are looking for William Schandel Jr.
Woman arrested for bank robbery in Henry County; detectives still searching for male suspect
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Fire at strip mall in Roanoke.
No injuries reported in Roanoke strip mall fire
Man shot to death in Martinsville; shooter sought
New quake hits Carroll County

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Full Forecast: Monday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Monday Noon Update
Lynchburg armed robber.
Armed robber steals tobacco from Lynchburg gas station
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead