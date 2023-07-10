Senior Alert issued for missing Alexandria man

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department as part of the search for a missing man.

Police are looking for Haileselassie Woldegeorgis, 63. He is Black, 5′ 8″ and 110 pounds with black eyes and no hair. He was last reported seen July 9, 2023 at 11 p.m. on North Howard Street in Alexandria. He may have been wearing a white and black striped shirt, green pants and black shoes.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 703-746-4444.

