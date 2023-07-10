Birthdays
Swimming advisory lifted for parts of Smith Mountain Lake ahead of Pirate Days’ 10th anniversary

By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cast your sails and ready your sea legs! Pirates are making their way to Smith Mountain Lake.

As of Friday, July 7, the swimming advisory near Crazy Horse Marina has been lifted according to the Virginia Department of Health. This all comes days ahead of the 10th anniversary of Pirate Days.

For the last decade, Crazy Horse Marina has been the home of Pirate Days.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary organizers say they are hosting three days full of fun for buccaneers of all ages.

Organizers say this year will be bigger and better with more music, more food, and fun. And for the first time, there will also be a Pirate Marketplace.

“We go big or go home-- and being the 10-year anniversary, last year we had 15 vendors. This year the field that sitting out here Crazy Horse is going to be full of vendors we’re going to have in excess of 100 vendors. We have food of every type. Anything you want burgers, hotdogs, pizza, seafood, you name it, we got it, vendors, everything from part to part, memorabilia and accessories to our artisans and craftsmen,” said Commodore P.J. Nagel the organizer of Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days’.

“We enjoy this. This was like all the holidays wrapped up into one for us. A pirate Christmas,” said Capt. Christopher Bechtle owner of Crazy Horse Marina and host of Smith Mountains Lake’s Pirate Days’.

Pirate Days will be held July 14-17.

Organizers say they are already working on next year. Word on the ‘seas’ is that they plan to have a big headliner out of Nashville in 2024 and hope to make the announcement soon.

You can read everything you need to know about Pirate Days by visiting smlpiratedays.com.

You can keep track of the 2023 Algal Bloom Investigation Sites by visiting this website or looking at the Google Map below.

